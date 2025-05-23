Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Success Forced Developers To Reevaluate Its Planned DLC

There are some games that drop seemingly out of nowhere. While we all saw marketing materials to highlight the release of Sandfall Interactive’s Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, it wasn’t a game that most thought would be as big as it was. Not even the developers were ready for the massive number of players pouring countless hours into this game and waiting to see what might follow.

We’ve praised this game already, and we’re certainly not alone. Sandfall Interactive was a brand-new studio that came from Ubisoft. The developers were charting out their own story and game development. But as mentioned, they had no idea how popular their game would become. This is also becoming a game that many fans call GOTY for 2025.

However, just what is planned next? Developers can’t quite answer that question yet. Not long ago, there was an interview featuring the narrative lead for this game. One of the topics that came up was DLC, in which the narrative lead noted that they could explore a few areas with future content without confirming what would be coming our way.

Now, thanks to Automaton-Media, we’re finding out that the game director, Guillaume Broche, spoke to Defaminicogamer. During their conversation, it was noted that the success had the team looking at the DLC a little differently. Apparently, DLC was already planned for the game before it launched. However, with the amount of success the game has had, they are likely reconsidering what directions to take.

However, as we’ve heard in the past, the focus right now for the small development team is to clear out bugs. But beyond that, we might see another thrilling chapter for this game. Meanwhile, there also seems to be some interest in bringing this game out to the Nintendo Switch 2. Regardless of what they decide to do next, a big fan base will be ready for it.

If you haven’t already played Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, the game is available right now for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. You can also find our Before You Buy coverage for the title in the video below.