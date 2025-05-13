Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Narrative Lead Talks DLC Direction & Rebooting The Game Project

Sandfall Interactive might have been a brand new studio, but their debut title easily made them a real contender among other established studios. Players couldn’t get enough of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, which continues to be praised online. However, what does the future hold for this franchise? Apparently, we might see some DLC come out. Here’s what the narrative lead recently had to say.

Recently, The Gamer had the chance to speak with Jennifer Svedberg-Yen, the narrative lead behind Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. During the conversation, the question many fans have been asking lately is what’s next? It’s clear that fans absolutely loved this game. Everything from the narrative to the music, acting, and gameplay created a fantastic experience that kept players chipping away at this world.

Fortunately, Sandfall Interactive doesn’t seem willing to part ways quite yet. We won’t get into spoilers here, but it looks like the developers are keen on getting to DLC at some point. Right now, the focus has been on fixing bugs.

We’re actually really focused on bug smashing. We were not expecting such a strong reception, and we want to keep the momentum going, so we’re very focused on user experience right now. When the dust settles, we will start thinking about DLC, but it’s probably not going to be for a while – Jennifer Svedberg-Yen

That said, developers could release DLC covering plenty of areas. It seems that Jennifer even wrote out some history and lore for characters that could be explored. I’m sure that will make the groundwork for some of the storyline plots easier to manage since there’s history and lore that developers can look back at.

We have a full, detailed history of Lumiere, for all the expeditions, the social upheavals, the soft coups. We use it as material to feed into different elements to make the world feel lived in and to make the characters feel like they have a real past. For Gustav, I wrote four generations of family history for him and how that ties into the fact that his family is one of the founding families of Lumiere. So to me, there’s a lot of stuff that we’ve actually already done, but there are still a lot of unanswered questions. – Jennifer Svedberg-Yen

Of course, there’s a chance this game might have fallen on its face. According to Jennifer, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 was a drastically different game initially. The game featured everything from zombies, aliens, and a steampunk Victorian England Setting.

We spoke to some potential investors who said, ‘You know, you can think bigger, don’t hold yourself back just because you’re worried about funding. If you could do what you wanted to do, what would you write?’ So, Guillaume called me, and he’s just like, ‘Alright, reboot. We’re starting from scratch,’ and Expedition 33 was born. – Jennifer Svedberg-Yen

Fortunately, after speaking to some investors, the developers decided to reboot and make a game they truly wanted to bring out. The results speak for themselves. If you haven’t played this game yet, we suggest doing so. We even made a video on how this game could change single-player games forever. You can find that video embedded below.