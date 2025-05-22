Resident Evil 9 Was Originally An Open World Multiplayer Game

We’re still waiting to see what Capcom does with Resident Evil 9. The video game mainline series left us hanging for a little while after Resident Evil Village. Since then, we’ve since seen Resident Evil 4 get its remake. However, the wait could change soon as more rumors start to circulate online. Now, an insider is revealing the original scrapped plans before the game gets its proper reveal.

Dusk Golem should be a familiar name. If you’re a fan of Resident Evil, then this insider might have come up in the past as they have shared Resident Evil rumors and teases over the years. While they will not leak much about the current build of Resident Evil 9, they did go on X and reveal what was originally planned, and it seems to be quite different from previous installments for the series.

According to a lengthy post on X, Dusk Golem stated that after the initial reactions to Resident Evil 7, Capcom got to work on Resident Evil 9. This first build was back in 2017, and the initial idea was to create a big open-world multiplayer game. This project originally starred Leon and Jill, and the setting would take place on an island outside of Singapore.

(2/6) for a while now, though a lot of what he's shared is about an old scrapped version of RE9, which he shared I think 11-12 months ago.



So RE9 originally started development in 2017 (Andi says 2016/2017, but it was in early 2017 after RE7 underperformed at launch to Capcom's — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) May 22, 2025

That was eventually scrapped and rebooted in 2021, around the time Resident Evil Village was released. It looks like the game has shifted away from the multiplayer open-world component. However, as the insider noted, some areas were kept intact, such as the protagonist being Leon.

Unfortunately, that’s about all we have right now regarding Resident Evil 9 news from Dusk Golem. With Resident Evil Village ending Ethan Winter’s storyline, it remains to be seen if we’ll continue to see Rose in some capacity in the next game or if we’ll move away entirely from the Winter bloodline. At any rate, we hope the next mainline installment has some kind of reveal this year so we can get our first official look at the game. After all, it did seem like Capcom was making some teases towards a reveal soon.

Meanwhile, we also know that a new movie adaptation is in the works. We don’t know much about that project, but the director hopes to include the game’s spirit in the film.