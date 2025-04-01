New Resident Evil Movie Director Says It Will Have The Spirit Of The Games

There’s a big market for the Resident Evil franchise. The video games have been around for ages, and they’ve also received a slew of other entertainment media, such as movies and a couple of series. However, there’s another movie attempt in the works, with Capcom’s IP getting a project directed by Zach Cregger.

We don’t know much about the movie yet, but the director did offer a little bit of insight into how he’s aiming to handle it. Thanks to IGN, we’re finding out about Zach Cregger’s recent comments. This director spoke about the upcoming movie briefly during Sony Pictures’ CinemaCon presentation.

During the presentation, Zach noted that the Resident Evil games always have a moment when the protagonist is in a bad spot. They are low on health, don’t have many resources, and are forced to press forward into the unknown. The director would like to incorporate the intensity and spirit of the Resident Evil games into the movie.

There’s a moment that comes in almost every Resident Evil game where you find yourself in a dark passageway, your health is almost zero and there’s no way around. You have to go through but you know there’s something awful for you in the darkness.” That is a thrill that the Resident Evil games have perfected. My movie will be built in the spirit of those games and follows one central protagonist from point A to point B, as they descend deeper into hell. – Zach Cregger

Meanwhile, it was also confirmed that the movie will center around one protagonist, and you’ll follow them throughout the film. So, it doesn’t look like we’ll be much swapping around between characters or groups with this movie. Unfortunately, that’s about all we know about the movie. It’s a project that’s still early on, with filming not set to occur until later this summer.

Currently, if all goes according to plan, this movie will be released in theaters in September 2026. That’s, again, if nothing pushes the project back. Of course, that means we’ll have to wait a good little while before we start seeing marketing materials released for the Resident Evil movie.

We’re also still waiting to see what Capcom brings out next in terms of video games. One leaker speculates that the next game will be Resident Evil 9 and explains why this installment is taking so long.