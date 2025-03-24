Resident Evil Movie Reboot Has New Story Details Leaked Online

It wasn’t too long ago that we learned Resident Evil was getting a new movie reboot. This franchise has been around for ages, and during that time, we have seen multiple live-action and animated movies come out. However, a new reboot is in the works, and some of the details about what we can expect from it might have surfaced online.

Thanks to Comicbook, we’re finding out that Daniel Richtman, an insider who posts details of what they have learned through their Patreon, has posted about the upcoming Resident Evil movie. According to Comicbook, the upcoming film won’t be based on any particular video game storyline. Instead, this looks to be its own thing, with potentially no characters from the franchise’s popular video game series making an appearance.

All that was posted online suggests that the upcoming reboot will follow a hapless courier en route to deliver a package to a remote hospital. However, upon entering the area, our protagonist is found to be stuck in the middle of an outbreak. Now, it’s all about survival as the courier seeks to escape the clutches of these mutated undead beasts.

Details are scarce, but it looks like we are focusing on a different storyline than what we’ve seen in video games. Beyond that, we might also know who the courier will be in this film. Another report from Deadline stated that Austin Abrams might be in talks right now to step into a role for the upcoming film. For those who might not know the actor by name alone, this actor portrayed the character Ethan Lewis on HBO’s Euphoria.

Of course, take all of this as nothing more than a rumor right now. There have been no official details yet on the upcoming movie, what it might entail, or what actors will be attached. Likewise, in other news from this industry insider, we might have learned a few details about the rumored The Last of Us Part III.