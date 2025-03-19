The Last of Us Part 3 Leak Reveals Potential Characters & Setting

There’s a lot of hype built up right now for The Last of Us franchise. We know that next month, we will see the return of HBO’s live-action adaptation. That series will finally start covering the events in The Last of Us Part 2. However, we haven’t seen Naughty Dog come out and confirm that The Last of Us Part 3 is in development. Still, one insider might have let it slip on a few details we can expect from the third installment.

If you’re familiar with Daniel Richtman, then you might have already heard him speak about The Last of Us Part 3. It wasn’t, but earlier this month, we got word that The Last of Us Part 3 was apparently in advanced production. This news had some fans talking, and now it looks like the insider is opening up a little more about what they have heard regarding this game.

Thanks to Comicbook, we’re discovering Richtman posted on their Patreon account again. The publication notes that the insider talked about a few roles and settings for this third game. Unfortunately, we didn’t hear anything about the characters we’ve already come to know from the last installment. So, it could be that this next game will be set around a unique cast of characters and settings.

The post suggests that the narrative will focus on a group of survivors in an old Victorian house. It also notes that this is set in a outskirts area of a city with a group of survivors fighting for power. Specifically, the post mentions a leader named Val and a young woman called Gracie. However, there appears to be a power struggle as another character named Mason seeks to take control of the house.

This post also names two other characters: Ezra and Lucas. The only mention of these two characters is that the power struggle between Mason and Val will force Ezra to choose a side while Lucas develops a relationship with a scavenger.

So, while there are many named characters and a brief mention of the location, it’s uncertain whether we’ll see any characters from the previous installment show up. The Last of Us mainly followed the story of Ellie, with the sequel introducing Abby as another key character in The Last of Us universe. Perhaps again, Naughty Dog is more keen on focusing a storyline around fresh new characters this time around, but we’ll have to wait and see.

After all, it wasn’t too long ago that Naughty Dog’s Neil Druckmann told fans not to bet on The Last of Us Part 3. Instead, Naughty Dog focuses more on their current video game project, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet.