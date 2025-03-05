Neil Druckmann Says Don’t Bet On The Last of Us Part III

Naughty Dog has released quite a few iconic games over the years, but their next installment is looking to part ways with past franchises. We are getting a new game in the form of Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet. However, some fans are still wondering if there is a chance we’ll see the studio go back and bring out The Last of Us Part III.

Well, if you were among the fans hopeful that a new installment is coming, don’t hold your breath. The Last of Us Part II might have left fans yearning for more, but there might only be the HBO adaptation to satisfy that itch. A new comment from Naughty Dog’s Neil Druckmann doesn’t seem to compel much confidence that a new installment could be arriving in the marketplace.

In a recent interview with Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin about HBO’s upcoming second season of The Last of Us, the game’s future came up. Variety asked Neil Druckmann about the possibility of The Last of Us Part III, and according to Druckmann, don’t bet on it.

I was waiting for this question. I guess the only thing I would say is don’t bet on there being more of ‘Last of Us.’ This could be it. – Neil Druckmann

There’s still a ton of love for this game franchise, especially with HBO’s success with the adaptation. Of course, there’s always the chance that we might eventually see a new installment. However, there are likely no plans to reveal the future of this franchise or what other projects Naughty Dog has planned at the moment.

We’re sure there will be plenty of questions about the franchise’s next chapter, especially after this latest season debuts next month. Of course, this next season won’t be the last for the series.

Last month, we reported on how the HBO EVP revealed that no end game was planned for the series. However, they assumed that we would see this show continue until season four. Perhaps by then, we might have a better idea of whether the storyline will be able to continue in the form of The Last of Us Part III or if Naughty Dog opts to move away from the franchise.