The Last of Us Season 2 Release Date Finally Unveiled

Quite a few fans are out there eager to sit in on The Last of Us again. This was one of the big new video game adaptations that turned out well. That’s a bit of a shock, as we’re not used to seeing adaptations from video games come out as anything but subpar. But The Last of Us was a hit on HBO, and now we’re getting ready to settle in for another chapter of this incredible story.

We’ve been waiting to see when the next season will arrive. That’s been a grueling wait for quite a few of us as we slowly learned when to expect the show. Not too long ago, word came out that this next season would arrive in April. But today, we’re learning that the second season’s first episode will air on April 13, 2025. So mark your digital phone calendars or set your DVRs if you’ve been waiting to see how the next season will unfold.

If you’ve played the games, then you have an idea of where the storyline is heading. However, there are bound to be some differences with the second season. It was previously revealed that there would be some deviations, but just what changes were made remains a mystery. Of course, we already know that this next season will not tell the entire storyline from The Last of Us Part II.

Instead, this story was just too massive to adapt into a single season. However, not even HBO is sure how long the show will run for. In a previous statement from HBO EVP, they don’t have an end game for The Last of Us. However, they could see the series lasting until about season four. Of course, we’ll just have to wait and see how well this season does with viewers and where it leaves off in correlation to the official game storyline.