Resident Evil 9 Seemingly Teased By Capcom

Capcom has been on fire with the Resident Evil franchise for a while now. We’re waiting for the game series to highlight what the next installment will entail. However, a new video to hype up the incredible success that Resident Evil 4 has had with the remake, a few easter eggs might point towards a Resident Evil 9 announcement, will be coming soon.

Resident Evil 9 would finally bring us back to the next mainline installment. So, we’re certainly interested in seeing where Capcom takes the story. However, thanks to Insider Gaming, which credits Dusk Golem on X, the insider pointed out a few IX markings found in the video. Throughout the Resident Evil 4 Remake video, which highlights that the game had hit 10 million players, you can spot some makeshift IX markings from various in-game assets.

With that, most fans are convinced that this is the first little tease we can get ready for a Resident Evil 9 announcement soon. Unfortunately, we’re not sure just when that will be quite yet, but hopefully it’s not too far off now. Ethan Winters’s storyline from Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil Village has been wrapped up. Where the story will pick up and what characters will be involved is a complete guess.

Yup, a few have been spotting it. And for the record, I do think its a intentional tongue-in-cheek edit by Capcom for the upcoming RE9 announcement. Outside of the text, the sign in the original game doesn't have the "_" wood piece to make it look like IX.



Waiting game continues https://t.co/rPkaZMHmcF pic.twitter.com/HTshtP4tuW — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) April 25, 2025

That said, this is not the only Resident Evil news for fans to keep tabs on. For instance, Capcom has been releasing some notable hits with the remakes. A few classic Resident Evil games were remade, bringing in a massive jump in visuals and tweaks to their mechanics. One of the next games to potentially see a remake could be the original Resident Evil installment, as one actress might have teased something is in the works.

Meanwhile, for those of you keen on the movies, we know that the Resident Evil movie franchise is getting rebooted. Recently, the director behind this new movie spoke about keeping the spirit of the games with this film.