Resident Evil 3 Voice Actress Might Have Teased RE1 Remake

Resident Evil fans have enjoyed some very solid releases over the years. Not only is Capcom keeping the franchise going with fresh new installments, but they are also giving us remakes. With a franchise with such a long-running history now, remakes have allowed fans to enjoy the earlier games for the first time. Likewise, veteran fans have been getting a chance to enjoy the games again with not only a fresh coat of paint but some new mechanics.

However, right now, we don’t know what Capcom is releasing next. We’ve seen rumors in the past indicating Resident Evil 9 is making some big adjustments. Likewise, fans of the IP are interested to see what past installment will be getting a remake next. Now, one fan might have potentially got a small tease as to one game project apparently in the works.

Nicole Tompkins is the voice actress who has stepped in to lend her talents to voice Jill Valentine. She has voiced Jill in the recent Resident Evil 3 remake, and one fan met her at a recent convention. According to their post on Reddit, they asked if she would be playing Jill again in a Resident Evil 1 remake. While they didn’t outright confirm that would be the case, they did give a wink.

It could be a small tease that she knows it’s already in the works. Of course, fans are expecting a Resident Evil remake. While the game had a remake back in the GameCube and a remaster, it could be time for a full remake again. Unfortunately, we’re left in the dark right now on what is officially coming out in terms of remakes.

Still, with the games doing well with the remakes, I’m sure Capcom wants to continue capitalizing on the success. We’ll just have to wait to see when Capcom is ready to pull back the veil here.