Assassin’s Creed Shadows Claws of Awaji DLC Targeting September Release

Ubisoft has been in a rocky situation, to say the least. Some of their latest games to hit the marketplace fell short of expectations. While we don’t know the numbers regarding how well Assassin’s Creed Shadows has done, Ubisoft seems to be more than fine with it so far. It’s actually one of the reasons they decided to push back more of their video game development projects, but more on that later. Instead, the current focus is on the Assassin’s Creed Shadows DLC.

Not too long ago, Ubisoft released a roadmap for the game. It gave fans a look at what to expect during the game’s first post-launch year. One of the big reveals was the expansion DLC Claws of Awaji. Thanks to Insider Gaming, which has sources familiar with the project, the publication noted that the launch window being targeted internally is this September.

That doesn’t mean it won’t get pushed back, but it looks like the current production for Assassin’s Creed Shadows DLC and its updates is not affected by the recent delay announcements. As mentioned, Ubisoft noted that most of their big AAA franchises were being pushed back. After seeing how much of an improvement Assassin’s Creed Shadows had with its delays, this might have Ubisoft looking to give its teams more time to get their games polished for a public release.

Of course, that’s still questionable, as we don’t know what’s happening behind the scenes at Ubisoft. We recently posted a video on Ubisoft’s latest baffling moves, which you can view below. If you’re interested in the first expansion, we might get a September announcement sometime this summer, so that’s something to watch for.

That said, Insider Gaming also learned that the co-op mode is in the works for a release next year. According to their sources, players will have a new deep narrative that extends beyond our protagonists, Naoe and Yasuke. But, with this update not slated to come out until next year, we might be waiting a little while for some finer details to emerge online.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is available to buy and play today. The game launched in March of this year for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.