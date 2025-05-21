The Street Fighter Movie Might Have Picked Up A Few Cast Members

There’s been a real boom lately when it comes to video game adaptations for shows and movies. Today, we’re finding out that Street Fighter might have a few cast members attached. If you don’t recall, a Street Fighter movie is in the works, which should be released next year. However, details are still very scarce.

Thanks to Deadline, a few of their sources have noted which stars are in talks to step into the film production. Those sources have noted that Andrew Koji, Jason Momoa, Noah Centineo, and Roman Reigns are in deep conversations with Legendary over its live-action adaptation of Street Fighter. That’s as much as we know right now, and as mentioned, it’s coming from sources to Deadline rather than anything official.

Still, that gives at least some reassurance that the film adaptation is progressing. We might not have any insight right now into what characters these individuals could play, but that’s not surprising. We’re still waiting to learn about the movie’s premise and where the directors, Danny and Michael Philippou, will take viewers when they head to the theaters.

That said, as I mentioned earlier, there has been a notable movement when it comes to adaptations. We saw success in shows like The Last of Us, Minecraft, and Fallout, so there’s a chance this movie could be a big hit. We’ll just have to see how closely the movie production sticks with its source material.

Meanwhile, this is not the only movie production kicking off based on Capcom’s line of IPs. Resident Evil has another movie coming out. There’s no shortage of live-action and animated adaptations for the popular survival horror franchise. Still, we know that this new movie is coming out with a director seeking to deliver an experience that still has the spirit of the games. But, much like the Street Fighter movie, some of its finer details are still a mystery.