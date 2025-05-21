Gears of War: Reloaded Not Planned For Nintendo Switch 2 According To Insider

Gears of War fans were given a surprise announcement earlier this month. If you recall, it was announced that Gears of War: Reloaded was in the works. This would bring out a fully remastered release of Gears of War, and more importantly, it was another IP that would see a release outside of just Xbox and PC. PlayStation fans would finally get a chance to dive into this franchise. However, don’t expect a similar port announcement for the Nintendo Switch 2.

Nintendo had a big year already, starting with the unveiling of the Switch 2 console. That was followed up with an official Nintendo Direct presentation in April of this year. We had some exciting announcements during it, including some third-party game reveals coming to the console, such as CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077. However, another third-party interested in supporting the Nintendo Switch 2 is Microsoft.

The Verge’s Tom Warren mentioned that Microsoft is actively working on some Xbox ports for the Nintendo Switch 2 that we’ll hear about soon. It’s not given any insight into what these projects are, but that comment alone popped up on Reserera. That’s when another notable industry insider, NateTheHate, responded. We’re finding out about this response through Reddit, in which the insider spoke about how he has also heard Microsoft is planning a lot of support.

However, he wouldn’t list all the projects that are intended to see a release on the Nintendo Switch 2. One project that won’t happen is Gears of War: Reloaded. NateTheHate noted that it’s not in development, but if Microsoft wants to bring it over, they could. That said, don’t anticipate any news breaking that Gears of War: Reloaded will also get a surprise announcement with a launch alongside the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms this August.

For now, we’ll have to wait and see what ports from Microsoft’s first-party lineup make an appearance on the Nintendo Switch 2. With the console heading out next month, along with events like Xbox Games Showcase and Summer Game Fest, perhaps we’ll learn about some of these ports sooner rather than later.