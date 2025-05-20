Silent Hill F Next Showing Confirmed For Anime Expo 2025

Silent Hill F is set to arrive next for the franchise. We have had a few showcases to highlight the game. However, we now know when we’ll get our next sneak peek. Players looking to get another look at the next installment can expect it to happen at Anime Expo 2025 this July 4th. While there’s a chance we’ll get a sneak peek before then, getting a panel to pull back the veil further for this installment is reassuring that development is progressing smoothly.

Thanks to a report from Noisypixel, we’re discovering that a panel called Konami Presents: Unmasking Silent Hill F will be featured at the Anime Expo 2025. The panel will feature three notable individuals for this game: producer Motoi Okamoto, the mastermind behind the story, Ryukishi07, and the series composer, Akira Yamaoka. If you’ve watched the previous Silent Hill Transmission, then you know we got a good look at the setting and some of the premise of this installment.

Silent Hill F is a notable departure from what we’re used to seeing with most of the previous games. Rather than taking in the titular town, we know that we’re going back in time to a 1960s fictional town in Japan. We also know that we’re following a young female high school student named Hinako Shimizu.

Just like in the past installments, a heavy fog takes over, and the town switches into the Otherworld. Players are then forced to survive the horrors of grotesque monsters and solve a slew of puzzles. But being a survival horror game, don’t expect many resources to be readily available. Instead, you’ll need to scavenge and think smart. Don’t waste resources on what you can run away from.

Unfortunately, while we know that this game is landing in the marketplace for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms, we don’t have a release date attached to it. Hopefully, that will change with this panel when it takes place this July. Likewise, we’re interested to see how well this game installment does after the success Konami saw with Bloober Team’s Silent Hill 2 remake.