Silent Hill 2 Dev Confirms They Studied Fan Theories When Remaking The Labyrinth

When Silent Hill 2 was first revealed to be getting a remake, there was a lot of concern. That game had a strong following of fans who spent countless years dissecting its narrative and characters. Concerns rose even more when it was found that Bloober Team was the folks behind the game. However, all those concerns were finally washed away when the game launched.

This title was a hit and proved that Bloober Team can handle a real AAA horror gameplay experience. Fans are hopeful now that they will continue to work on the franchise, either with new games or remaking past beloved installments. However, looking back now, one developer is revealing that they spent countless hours sifting through fan theories on the original Silent Hill 2. That likely played a significant role in ensuring fans enjoyed the remake.

When you play Silent Hill 2’s remake, it’s clear that Bloober Team spent a lot of time bringing in small details for fans of the original. Entire sections of the game have even been highlighted in remembrance of the original release if there was a notable change. An example of this is the iconic pizza scene with Eddie, which was scrapped altogether. Instead, fans who reach this area in the remake are given a slight nod to the scene without it playing out.

One area of the OG game that developers sought theories on is the labyrinth section. Thanks to GamesRadar, we’re finding out that at GDC, Bloober Team’s senior-level designer, Anna Oporska-Szybisz, revealed the team spent countless hours looking at fan theories online.

I can’t tell you how many hours we spent watching, reading, discussing all the elements that we can [find] on the internet. Our main goal has always been to respect the fans and never, ever disregard any of their theories. I don’t like everything that I found there, to be honest, but when we started analyzing them and finding all the cons and pros behind them, I started to love the way that people were thinking about the Labyrinth, and wanted to incorporate as many things as I can in it. – Anna Oporska-Szybisz

While Anna admitted that there were some theories they didn’t quite like, they eventually started to love how people thought about this area. Their goal was to respect fans and never disregard any of their theories, so that’s why you see as many of them incorporated into the game.

Unfortunately, the developers at Bloober Team didn’t express what theories they didn’t like, but maybe we’ll learn more about their time working on the game down the road. Of course, fans are now waiting to see what the Bloober Team does next with Konami. It was previously confirmed that they have partnered with Konami again for a couple of projects, but we don’t have any confirmation right now that they are related to the Silent Hill franchise.