A Brand New Silent Hill f Trailer Has Dropped

Silent Hill fans were treated to a brand new trailer for the upcoming game installment, Silent Hill f. The game was first introduced to the world in 2022, so it’s been a long time waiting for new information. Today, the trailer was featured during the Silent Hill Transmission, and highlighted a little more about the game.

We know that this time around, the big change for many players is that Silent Hill f is not taking place in the titular town. Instead, we are tossed into Japan, specifically a rural town in the 1960s, as we follow a young girl. So far, we know that the girl is named Shimizu Hinako, and she’ll have to deal with new horrors that come flooding into the area. However, just what pulls the horror to her is yet to be seen.

Of course, being that this is set in Japan, the developers are looking to take inspiration from various Japanese themes and the environment. You’ll get a look at some of these themes and environments from the new trailer, but beyond that, we can still expect the themes and trends from the Silent Hill franchise. So you can expect the rusting and blood-smeared environments taking over along with the grotesque creatures.

Unfortunately, the trailer didn’t highlight when the game would be arriving in the marketplace. Instead, developers are still cooking this one up. However, we do know that when Silent Hill f is ready to be released, you’ll be able to find it on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5 platforms.

But while, we wait for the game to finally arrive into the marketplace, you can view the latest trailer for the game below. Of course, you’ll also be able to wishlist a copy of the game on your preferred platform of choice today.