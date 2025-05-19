MindsEye New Gameplay Footage Shows Off Intense Firefight

MindsEye is coming out next month. Oddly enough, we haven’t seen much of the marketing for this game. It wasn’t too long ago that our first real look at MindsEye emerged online through leaked clips. Since then, the developers have officially released these clips, one of which just came out today. You’ll find the latest gameplay teaser in the video below if you haven’t checked it out already.

Developed by Build a Rocket Boy, MindsEye has a new teaser out that focuses on combat. In particular, we get some firefight sequences that are quite different from the past teaser. For those unaware, last week, we got a clip released officially that focused on car chasing sequence. That video showed players racing through a bustling city at night as they tried to catch up with their target. Much like last week’s teaser, this video is just over a minute long.

As mentioned, these clips had already circulated online through leaks. But now we’re getting an official look at the footage. If you haven’t been keeping tabs on this game, players follow a former military soldier named Jacob Diaz. Suffering from memory loss and equipped with a neural implant called the MindsEye, Jacob sets off to recover his memories and discover the true purpose of the implant.

What makes this game a little more enticing for some players is that it comes from Leslie Benzies, formerly of Rockstar Games fame. Leslie was attached to quite a few notable entries in the Grand Theft Auto franchise, specifically Grand Theft Auto III through Grand Theft Auto V. So, we’re certainly interested in seeing how his debut title does since he left Rockstar.

Again, we don’t have long to go before we’ll actually get our hands on MindsEye. The game is set to arrive on June 10, 2025. When it does release into the marketplace, you’ll find it available for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Again, you can also view the latest gameplay teaser drop in the video below.