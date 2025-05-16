A New Official MindsEye Gameplay Teaser Has Dropped

MindsEye has quite a few interested fans. If you’re unfamiliar with the game, it is being developed by Build a Rocket Boy, the studio headed by former Rockstar Games developer Leslie Benzies. Today, a new video was just dropped, giving us another small glimpse at the upcoming game via a quick car chase sequence through a bustling city at night.

In the game, for those unaware, you’re getting an action-adventure gameplay experience where you step into the role of a man named Jacob Diaz. We know that Jacob is a former soldier who has memory loss. With a neural implant on him called the MindsEye, our protagonist ventures out to find answers and the true purpose of the MindsEye.

If you recall, it wasn’t long ago that some of the footage of the game leaked out online. One of the clips was a car chase sequence. It seems that this is the gameplay clip we’re getting an official look at now. You can find the footage in the video below. Don’t expect too much here. This is only about a minute long, and it follows a quick look at some of the city and car chasing you can get into. We’ll have to wait longer for more gameplay footage to surface online.

With the developer attached to so many iconic Rockstar Games releases, including Grand Theft Auto III through Grand Theft Auto V, there’s some interest in seeing how this game will turn out. Of course, this is just a sneak peek release of the bigger game planned out by Build a Rocket Boy. The main focus is Everywhere, a project allowing players to create unique gameplay experiences.

Fortunately, we don’t have to wait too long to get our hands on MindsEye. The game is set to launch on June 10, 2025. When it does release into the marketplace, players should be able to pick up a copy for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.