Roblox Slap Battles R/C Glove Guide

For whatever reason, people are somehow obsessed with certain competitions that involve slapping the crap out of one another for “enjoyment.” There’s even a certain someone trying to make it the “next great sport,” even though it’s just a disaster waiting to happen. We’ll move on, though, because in the virtual space, games like Roblox Slap Battles take this notion to a higher degree…without actually hurting anyone in the process. The game itself is all about putting on the right kind of glove and using it to your advantage to take down other players. However, like in all games of this nature, some gloves are better than others.

One of the newest gloves that has been uploaded to the game is the R/C Glove. True to its name, it has a rather “controlling” effect on players it touches. So, if you want to get it and use it properly, keep reading our guide!

Where to Get The R/C Glove

So, how can you get the glove? Well, it’s Roblox Slap Battles, so you need to do a lot of slapping! Seriously, the more slaps you do, the more currency you get. Then, when you get enough, you can buy more gloves via the spawn area. The R/C Glove is one that costs 61,000 slaps! So, you know, you better get slapping!

If you haven’t played the game before, there are other ways to get the currency. You can win tournaments or the royales they have, or you can complete the in-game quests. Between that and your standard slap battles, you’ll find a way to get the currency you need.

How Does The R/C Glove Work?

That’s a great question, and one that does take a few steps to make happen. First, you need to buy the glove. Then, after you equip it, you need to activate its ability. Once you do that, you’ll need to slap the back of a foe. You’ll know that you’ve done it right when you see a red beeping light get put onto their back.

After that, you’ll press your ability button to literally control your opponent!!! Behold your power!!!

Now, there is one other reason you might want to get this glove. You can actually control it remotely while you avoid getting slapped by other players. Plus, you can actually make it self-destruct! When you do that, it’ll send out a huge blast that hurts everyone around it.

So, if you can’t control them, just blow them all up! Fun times.