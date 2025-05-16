Roblox Dropping Special Avatar Pack For The Weeknd Today

You might think that video games are above “celebrity endorsements,” but that couldn’t be further from the truth. In fact, across all three major console publishers, you’ll find numerous commercials, ads, and so on that feature celebrities either playing their games, talking about what made them fans, or being playable within the games themselves. Why would they need to do such a thing, though? First, it’s a great marketing tool. Not only are they promoting themselves, but the celebs will promote the game/system on their socials. Roblox has been doing this in their own way for a long time, and now, its latest celebrity “endorsement” is dropping today. The celebrity they got? The Weeknd.

Yes, it’s true, the best-selling artist has made its way into Roblox, and you can actually buy the “avatar bundle” for it so that YOU can look like The Weeknd. Pretty cool, huh? It’s all part of a special collaboration with the singer, which you can see a tease of below:

The countdown starts now. The Weeknd’s Avatar Bundle and Hub drop May 16 on Roblox. HURRY UP TOMORROW 🖤 pic.twitter.com/5AAgFu0CSi — Roblox (@Roblox) May 15, 2025

You have to admit, that very much looks like the singer, so now imagine a whole bunch of people buying that skin and then playing games with it. It’d be quite a sight to be sure.

Going back to the reasons why collaborations like these happen, the second main reason is that even in today’s world, and arguably in today’s world more than ever, people are influenced by celebrities and what they do. If they see that their favorite celebrity is doing something, they’ll try to be a part of it. True, video games are a bit more expensive way to “be like your favorite celeb,” but people have paid for a lot more than games to “be close to a celebrity they adore.” Like, seriously, fans can be a bit crazy sometimes.”

And this is hardly the first time that a game like this has done full-on celebrity skins for people to try out. You may recall that Epic Games has done this for some of the concerts they’ve done with their popular free-to-play title, allowing fans to become Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, and even Metallica!

So, having The Weeknd in this game isn’t that much of a stretch at all. He is one of the biggest music artists in the world today, and many adore every track he puts out, which means that the dev team might see a surge in sales due to people buying this avatar bundle in droves.