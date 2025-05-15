Roblox Grow A Garden Recall Wrench Guide

As anyone who has had a garden will tell you, you need the right tools and materials to not only “get the job done,” but to ensure that your garden is maintained and stays as beautiful and bountiful as possible. In Roblox Grow A Garden, you’ll find that same thing, and there are plenty of tools for you to use to make things happen, incur mutations that you can use to sell things at a higher price, or simply move your garden around to fit your plot of land better. However, in terms of traveling itself, there are some restrictions for certain areas.

Sure, you can teleport around your garden at the simple press of a button, which is really handy, but there are some places you can’t instantly go to. Specifically, you can’t just jump to the Gear Shop to buy some items for your garden. Why can’t you do that? Because you need an item called the Recall Wrench to do so. Want to know how to get it? We’ll fill you in!

How To Get The Recall Wrench In Roblox Grow A Garden

The good news is that it’s actually fairly easy to find the Recall Wrench, as it’s at the Gear Shop store itself. The bad news, though, is that it’s a rather expensive tool. It’s $150,000! So, you’ll need to ensure you have plenty of crops to sell so you can make that money to buy it.

Now, once you DO have it, it’s very easy for you. You equip it, click with it, and BAM…you’re at the Gear Shop. So, if you needed to get there quickly to buy something to make use of another item or take advantage of a certain situation, this item will be incredibly helpful to you.

…the bad news is that like most other items you buy at the Gear Shop in the game, it doesn’t last too long. It has a five-use limit, and then it’s gone. After that, you’ll need to buy it again to use it.

That raises a very good question: “Do I really need to buy it if it has such a short shelf life?” That’s for you to decide. If you get it, you don’t NEED to use it every time you want to get to the Gear Shop. It could be very handy if you want to use it as an “emergency teleport” so you can buy something quickly.

It’s your money, so use it however you need to.