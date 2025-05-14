Roblox Teams Up With PayPoint For New Digital Voucher System

When it comes to services like Roblox, one of the most important things is to entice customers with the ability to buy items and to gift items to others for a fair price. As we’ve covered before, the dev team loves its microtransactions, and it’s always trying to find ways to bring more people to that table so that they’ll buy more of them. In the latest piece of news from that front, the company has teamed up with PayPoint to offer more options on the microtransaction front! Specifically, they’re now offering their gift cards/digital vouchers at more than 30,000 stores across the world.

This was reported by Retail Times, and they expressed that this is indeed a big deal because of not only the options of getting these gift cards from real-world locations, but they apparently have a ‘built-in bonus’ that many will enjoy. That bonus being that using these digital vouchers is will bring a boost in the Robux that you get in the game. That’s pretty handy. Plus, it’s considered a safer way to buy things.

Antony Sappor, the Retail Proposition and Partnerships Director at PayPoint, had this to say on the matter:

“We are delighted to continue the expansion of our gaming voucher portfolio for retailers, with customers now able to purchase discounted Robux safely and securely in-store, enhancing their overall gaming experience. With over 97 million daily active users on the platform, this also means that retailers now have access to a broad pool of potential customers, with increased sales potential.”

Yeah, we bet that they’re excited about this, and that Roblox is hoping that this leads to a big surge in microtransaction payments for the fiscal quarter and year. Why do we say that? Simply put, the game hasn’t exactly been “soaring” in the sales department like one would think based on certain company statements. In fact, as we noted yesterday, many within the company have been selling quite a high number of stocks over the last year, and we can even confirm that a high-ranking member of the company has just sold over a million dollars in company stocks. That’s not exactly the best look.

To that end, the company has been operating at a net loss for a long time, and has been working hard to get partnerships and collaborations with big companies to try and balance things out.

Still, in the meantime, it’s good to see them opening up options for players to buy things.