Roblox Blox Fruits Dark Dagger Guide

In any good game worth its salt, and ones that have various weapons you can carry and use in battle, there are “levels” to the weapons you get. Some are basic and only do damage, while others can have special effects or even entire attacks dedicated to them. It’s the “duty” of all gamers who play certain games to get the best weapons possible so that they can unleash might and fury on their foes. In the case of Roblox Blox Fruits, there are multiple weapons in the game that can “up your arsenal” in the best ways, and one of them is the Dark Dagger.

It might not be the biggest blade in the game, but it is confirmed to be one of the most powerful due to its “legendary” status. As such, you’ll likely need help from our guide to get it.

How To Get The Dark Dagger In Roblox Blox Fruits

If you wish to get the dagger, the first thing you’ll need to do is head out to the Third Sea. However, it’s not as simple as just “getting the dagger.” You have to earn it, and the way you earn it is by beating a boss.

We’re getting ahead of ourselves, though. Once you get to the Third Seas, you’ll want to go to Sea Island and head to the castle there. Once there, you’ll want to summon rip_Indra True Form via his special ritual. Why did they name it like that? That’s above our pay grade. But regardless of that, it’s the beast you need to beat to get the Dark Dagger.

So, you go there, slay the beast, and the dagger is yours, right? Not quite. You see, the Dark Dagger is a drop item with a rather low percentage rate. We’re talking only a 5% chance of getting it. That’s not a lot, but it’s what you have to work with. Also, it should be noted that the chance rate actually doubled recently, so it used to be even harder to get the Dark Dagger! Thankfully, the team upped the odds, but the odds are still against you in more ways than one.

How so? That would be because this “True Form” monster is rather hard to beat. Its stamina is massive, and so if you try and take it on alone, you’re just asking for true. Your best bet is to have a good team on your side and wail away until it’s dead. Then, see if the dagger is there and if not, try, try again.