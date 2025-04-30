Roblox’s Rushed Out Gets Special New Boss From Band Ghost!

We’ve covered all sorts of collaborations on this site pertaining to a certain gaming universe. Just in the last few days, we’ve covered ones featuring upcoming movies that are using this universe to promote and hoping to bring people to theaters. We also showed you one with Chipotle, where they’re celebrating Cinco De Mayo in style by doing a trading card event that could lead to you getting free burritos. However, today, we’re talking about something a bit different. It has to do with Roblox’s Rushed Out, a horror title that is about to get a new boss to run from. The twist is that this boss is the former frontman of the band known as Ghost.

As confirmed on Twitter, amongst other official places by the band, Frater Imperator is being added to Roblox’s Rushed Out, and this is to help tie into the latest album release from the group. Here is a statement on the game’s collaboration:

“We wish to inform you that the team at the Roblox game Rushed Out! have hired a new boss – Frater Imperator! Complete your tasks or risk being run out of the Ministry. Can you survive working for Cardi?”

That is a good question indeed, and many who know of the band Ghost will likely try it out just to be chased around by the band member. As for the game itself, here is the official description:

“Just an office sim where you must pretend to work while plotting your escape… but can you escape the office before the Manager hunts you down?”

So, in this case, the Frater Imperator becomes the “manager,” which will make it all the more important to escape before he gets to you. Good luck with that. Many of the band’s fans posted online about this and even noted that “this might be the reason” that they would dive into this gaming universe. One of the ironies of the reveal, though, is that this isn’t the first time that Ghost has done gaming tie-ins to album releases. This actually happened in 2023 via a game that they put on their official website. Clearly, these guys are gamers at heart. Or, at the very least, they appreciate gaming to the extent that they know they can bring people to their music through it.

Either way, the event is now live, but it won’t be around forever. The collaboration will only last until May 13th. So, if you want to be chased around by Frater Imperator, you better get a move on!