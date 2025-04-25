Sydney Sweeney Is Starring In The Split Fiction Movie

Sydney Sweeney has just been named to star in the Split Fiction movie.

As reported by Variety, she joins Jon M. Chu who is directing, and they will be working on a script from Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who were the writers for Deadpool & Wolverine.

The film adaptation was being passed around Hollywood to find buyers just last month. Production company Story Kitchen was able to bring all of this together fairly quickly, and quite impressively.

Just like the OutRun movie we reported on earlier in the week, Sweeney is executive producer for this film. Clearly, Sweeney is not someone to be underestimated, as she successfully bet on herself by producing Immaculate, which grossed $ 35 million off of a $ 9 million budget.

While it’s a little surprising that Sweeney signed on for two video game movies already, since she’s producing both of them, she can exert control over both production schedules. Both are also under Story Kitchen, so they will be putting the effort to make it all work out.

It’s all certainly interesting to be happening to the latest hit from Hazelight Studios’ Josef Fares. This is the same Fares who came from Hollywood himself, and very famously had some colorful comments about the film industry he shared in 2017’s TGAs.

As much as it’s been said that video games is outgrossing Hollywood, it’s been clear for some time that there’s always been ripe potential for more crossover between the two entertainment industries. For a long time, we’ve been more used to video game adaptations of popular movies and shows. Certainly, there’s no lack of some good adaptations recently and on the way.

But more recently, Hollywood have themselves seen that video games are ripe for adaptations. Seeing as we’re nearly two decades into the dominance of superhero movies, and to a lesser extent, the notion of extended movie universes, Hollywood was clearly looking for the next big thing. In that regard, Split Fiction isn’t particularly special, and so Story Kitchen is going to have to ensure that they get this right to make a memorable film.

It’s mind boggling to think about, but if this movie turns out to be a success, EA themselves may start thinking about licensing movie adaptations of their franchises. Honestly, we can see them getting silly and trying to make a Madden NFL movie, but there’s definitely going to be a lot of interest if they try to get Mass Effect or Need For Speed projects off the ground.