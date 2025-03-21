Hollywood Bidding Battle Kicks Off For Split Fiction Movie Adaptation

Hazelight Studios has released another successful video game hit into the marketplace. Earlier this month, the studio’s latest release was Split Fiction. Much like its past games, Hazelight Studios has made this game a cooperative-focused experience. However, what you might find of interest is that there’s already a bidding war reportedly in the works right now to see this game adapted into a movie.

Adaptations from video games are red hot right now. There have been some real hits lately, with more productions inbound. However, one of the latest titles to be subjected to a movie adaptation just came out, which might surprise a few of you. What we know so far is that this report comes from Variety. During their time at GDC, Variety revealed that sources revealed the media company Story Kitchen was working on the production in hopes of getting a Split Fiction movie off the ground.

Unfortunately, that’s all that was said, and this is also coming from the floor at GDC. So, we might see this change-up after the event wraps up and interest dies down. Otherwise, we’ll hopefully hear more about who is involved with the movie adaptation. That said, this wasn’t the only time we have seen Hazelight Studios get their IP brought out for a movie adaptation.

There was a push to adapt It Takes Two into a movie. That actually had some legs since it was announced in January 2022. A few individuals, including Dwayne Johnson, were working to get this movie out. However, we haven’t heard much about this production in a while. Of course, video game adaptations are popping up left and right now. Even Xbox’s Phil Spencer confirmed that fans can expect more Microsoft IPs to get adapted soon outside of the upcoming Minecraft movie next month.