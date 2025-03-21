Xbox Confirms They Are Expanding Into Hollywood With New Adaptations

We’ve seen a boom in video games getting decent adaptations in Hollywood lately. From movies to TV series, there’s a lot of content we can sit down and actually enjoy. One of the upcoming adaptations from Microsoft’s Xbox catalog is Minecraft. But speaking to Variety before the film’s release, Phil Spencer suggests this is just the start for adaptation releases.

During a conversation with Phil Spencer, Variety learned that Xbox is quite excited about the thought of adapting more of its extensive catalog of IPs. Phil admitted that they are still learning and growing through this process. They already have some projects available now to watch, which has again helped them adjust to how films or series should be adapted in the future.

Ultimately, the headline here is that Phil Spencer confirms that we will see more. Unfortunately, we didn’t get any word as to what franchises might be next. Regardless, as we mentioned earlier, Microsoft already has some adaptations you can view. For instance, Bethesda’s Fallout was a hit on Amazon Prime Video. However, on the flip side, Halo didn’t fare well on Paramount.

Halo was killed off from the streaming service. Still, it did get picked up on Netflix for a few markets, which has some fans wondering if a revival could happen if it gains enough interest with new fans. Whether that happens or not, we know Minecraft is coming to theaters next month, and Netflix has some projects in the works for the Gears of War franchise.

We’ll have to wait and see what Xbox opts to adapt next. They have quite a lengthy catalog of IPs to look through. So, I’m sure a few of us have our fingers crossed that our favorite video game might get a royal treatment with a solid film or series adaptation. Let’s just cross our fingers that if your IP gets picked next, the results will be more like Fallout’s reception when it does launch.