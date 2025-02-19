Halo TV Series Reportedly Picked Up By Netflix

Halo fans are waiting for the next game. After Halo Infinite, there has been a grueling wait. The campaign dried up, and we’re left in a barren open-world wasteland if you’re not fond of multiplayer gameplay. Still, while we are waiting for what’s coming next with the video game franchise, there’s some new movement on the live-action series. Yes, it’s the same live-action series that was already scrapped.

The Halo TV series only lasted two seasons and was streamed exclusively on Paramount. As reported by Windows Central, Netflix has since picked it back up. We are apparently going to see the series debut in March. That will open up a new massive audience of viewers who will be viewing this show for the very first time.

Again, much like Windows Central put it, the series might not have thrived as well as it could have. We’re not saying Paramount is a small outlet, but it certainly doesn’t have the massive audience that Netflix would provide. So, if there’s enough of a boost in viewership for this series, it could potentially lead to a new season being picked back up.

Of course, the viewers have been split on this production. The first season might have been more of a miss, but there were some suggesting things managed to turn around for the better when it came to season two. Who knows how things could have turned out for season three if it had been able to continue? Now that the show is heading to Netflix, that might again be a reality, depending on how well this show does with the streaming platform’s audience.

Again, it will be a waiting game, as we’re certainly interested in seeing how some viewers take to the series now that they might finally get the chance to view it. In other news regarding Halo, speculation continues to run rampant that this could be the next big exclusive IP from Microsoft to make the jump to the PlayStation 5 platform.