Xbox Exclusives: Halo, Gears Of War and More Are Likely Coming To PlayStation

Microsoft has been tearing down the console exclusives walls that’s many fans grew up with. Several Xbox Exclusives have made the jump to PlayStation and even the Nintendo Switch. Tom Warren suggests there are even more to come.

As shared by Keshavb11 on Reddit. Tom Warren released his Notepad newsletter for The Verge this week. In it he discussed the ever growing list of Microsoft exclusives that have made the jump to rival consoles.

While this has been a controversial issue for some, this move is making gaming more accessible and should boost industry profits. Microsoft has already released Forza on the PlayStation. Age of Empires II and Age of Mythology: Retold will be released onto the PlayStation 5 in the coming weeks. Tom Warren reported on these projects some time back. Now he’s alleged that Gears of War and Halo are next in line to receive the PlayStation treatment.

This is not new news either, there have been rumblings from other reliable industry insiders. As Warren noted and we have covered in the past Phil Spencer openly stated that the concept of console exclusives is changing. So it’s not unreasonable to expect these titles to make the jump sooner or later. It is in fact just a matter of time. Also rumored is Microsoft Flight Simulator, which seems a natural choice for a console port. If you’d like to find out more about Phil Spencer’s statements regarding Xbox exclusives click here.

We recently covered how two former Microsoft and Xbox exclusives, Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition and Age of Mythology: Retold are coming to the PlayStation. Find out more here.

Xbox has also been working on its “This is an Xbox campaign” – a campaign that showcases the versatility of their gaming library and how it can be played on almost any device. To find out more click here.