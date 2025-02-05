Age Of Empires Is Coming To The PlayStation 5

Age of Empires is a household name, famous for its real-time-strategy goodness, creative storytelling and attention to detail. Typically the game has been limited to PCs and in more recent years been added to the Xbox. Now PlayStation 5 owners can join the club.

As shared on the Age of Empires webpage. Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition and Age of Mythology: Retold are coming to the PlayStation 5 this year. Cross-play will be supported so PlayStation owners can take advantage of the existing and rather large fan base.

For those who purchase the Premium Edition, Age of Mythology: Retold will be in early access for 5 days from the 27th of February. PlayStation 5 owners can pre-order the game now and will get two exclusive Blessings to use in the Arena of the Gods mode.

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition will also make its first appearance on the PlayStation 5. As part of the release, there will also be a new DLC Update for all platforms. Very little has been shared about the upcoming DLC save for a few screenshots so, check back here for more info.

The AOE website states that from the 4th of March, all updates will be pushed to the various platforms simultaneously.

While this is an exciting update for fans of Age of Empires II: DE and Age of Mythology: Retold, fans of Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition recently received sad news. The previously announced DLC for Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition has been cancelled. In addition, it seems as though the game will no longer be receiving any additional content in the future. So fans should only expect bug fixes and support updates from here on. If you’d like to find out more click here.