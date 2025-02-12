Fallout Star Can’t-Wait For You To Watch Season 2

Recently, there has been a nice change when it came to movie and television series adaptations of video games. We’re seeing a new boom here where the adaptations stick closer to the source material and deliver content fans actually want to see. One of the big shows to come out and see a warm reception was Fallout on Amazon Prime Video.

Today, thanks to Deadline, we’re finding out that Walton Goggins, a key actor from the first season, is already excited for fans to watch the upcoming season. While he admits that they are still in the middle of filming the show, he’s surprised by how much has gone into this upcoming season. It should be a very thrilling watch, and according to Walton, this season is going to blow the first one out of the water.

Walton Goggins teases #Fallout Season 2 : “I thought Season 1 was extraordinary… This blows it out of the water” pic.twitter.com/B1BmmGC8t3 — Deadline (@DEADLINE) February 11, 2025

We don’t have much marketing material to highlight the upcoming season. Again, with the season still being filmed, we’re likely a good way out before any new content emerges to help showcase this storyline’s continuation. Of course, production was recently set back a bit after the slew of fires in California.

But it sounds like production is back on track. With this series being one of the most-watched shows on Amazon Prime Video, we’re sure there will be a massive resurgence for this franchise when season two drops. After all, we saw a boom for video games after the initial season, despite the show not directly adapting any particular game from the franchise.

At any rate, if you haven’t watched the first Fallout season, then you can do so now on Amazon Prime Video. You can also find a trailer in the video we have embedded below. Overall, the storyline follows beats similar to those of the game series as we watch a vault dweller leave the once safe haven of their underground home to the nuclear wasteland surface.