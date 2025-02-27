Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Terminator 2D: No Fate. A 2D Run & Gun We’ve Always Wanted

by

“Hasta La Vista, Baby!”

2D side scrolling shoot ’em ups have been a staple of gaming. Few IPs lend themselves so well to the genre as Terminator. Today Terminator 2D: No Fate was officially announced. 

Terminator 2D: NO FATE – Announcement Trailer (PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox & PC)
byu/Turbostrider27 inGames

As spotted by Turbostrider27 over on Reddit. Terminator 2D: No Fate was revealed on YouTube. The game is being developed by Bitmap Bureau and is slated for release on the 5th of September 2025. 

Terminator lends itself especially well to the 2D run and gun format. In fact, it has been attempted before by Sunsoft on the NES with the development of Journey to Silius. It was originally designed as a Terminator game. However, licensing issues and delays meant that the game had to have key assets redesigned. Journey to Silius might have sold better had it had the hit franchise behind it. 

Now Terminator fans are finally getting the 2D pixel style run and gun they deserve. As they blast their way through arcade-style missions, players will be able to control three characters, Sarah Connor, John Connor and T-800. Mike Tucker, the design director and a programmer at Bitmap Bureau, shared some insights on the upcoming title over on the PlayStation.Blog. He outlined how each of the characters from the game will feel fresh and new while honouring the franchise. 

The game will be coming to the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC. Terminator 2d: No Fate will release on the 5th of September 2025. If you’d like to find out more, check out the YouTube video embedded below or the games page here

Terminator skins were recently included in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone Crossover. We covered how to unlock each of the included skins. If you’d like to find out more, click here.  

Recent Videos

10 Weird Gaming Stories of February 2025

10 Weird Gaming Stories of February 2025
10 2000s Gaming Trends That NEED TO MAKE A COMEBACK

10 2000s Gaming Trends That NEED TO MAKE A COMEBACK
10 Things Game Companies Should NEVER HAVE SAID

10 Things Game Companies Should NEVER HAVE SAID
Monster Hunter Wilds - Before You Buy

Monster Hunter Wilds - Before You Buy
Top 10 NEW Games of March 2025

Top 10 NEW Games of March 2025
10 Games That Aren't WHAT THEY LOOK LIKE

10 Games That Aren't WHAT THEY LOOK LIKE
GTA 6 COLLAB WITH ROBLOX? AA GAMES 'DISAPPEARED' & MORE

GTA 6 COLLAB WITH ROBLOX? AA GAMES 'DISAPPEARED' & MORE
Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii - Before You Buy

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii - Before You Buy
What The HELL is GOING on With Xbox Consoles?

What The HELL is GOING on With Xbox Consoles?
Category: Tag: , , , , , , , , , ,