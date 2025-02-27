Terminator 2D: No Fate. A 2D Run & Gun We’ve Always Wanted

2D side scrolling shoot ’em ups have been a staple of gaming. Few IPs lend themselves so well to the genre as Terminator. Today Terminator 2D: No Fate was officially announced.

As spotted by Turbostrider27 over on Reddit. Terminator 2D: No Fate was revealed on YouTube. The game is being developed by Bitmap Bureau and is slated for release on the 5th of September 2025.

Terminator lends itself especially well to the 2D run and gun format. In fact, it has been attempted before by Sunsoft on the NES with the development of Journey to Silius. It was originally designed as a Terminator game. However, licensing issues and delays meant that the game had to have key assets redesigned. Journey to Silius might have sold better had it had the hit franchise behind it.

Now Terminator fans are finally getting the 2D pixel style run and gun they deserve. As they blast their way through arcade-style missions, players will be able to control three characters, Sarah Connor, John Connor and T-800. Mike Tucker, the design director and a programmer at Bitmap Bureau, shared some insights on the upcoming title over on the PlayStation.Blog. He outlined how each of the characters from the game will feel fresh and new while honouring the franchise.

The game will be coming to the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC. Terminator 2d: No Fate will release on the 5th of September 2025. If you’d like to find out more, check out the YouTube video embedded below or the games page here.

