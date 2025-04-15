The Last of Us Season 2 Debut Hits Impressive Numbers

Lately, there has been a real positive surge when it comes to video games getting decent adaptations. Now, we can’t say that for every adaptation, but for instance, one IP that blew audiences away when it debuted on HBO was The Last of Us. The first season brought in not only veteran fans of the game but also a whole lot of viewers who don’t play games. As successful as it was, we expected The Last of Us season 2 to do well.

Now, we’re finding out that the first episode of the second season hit some impressive numbers. Thanks to Deadline, we’re learning that the debut episode gained 10% more viewership than the first episode of the first season. As Deadline noted, the premiere episode was HBO’s largest debut after House of the Dragon and since the release of Boardwalk Empire back in 2010.

But going beyond that, it’s reported that the first season premiere eventually saw 32M viewers, the largest for a debut season ever on the network. So, it’s already looking like the second season is ready to topple that record if things continue to proceed in this direction. Of course, we’ll have to wait and see what numbers HBO throws at us after the season ends.

Just as a reminder, if you haven’t been keeping up with news on the series, the second season takes place five years after the events of The Last of Us debut season. While the first season told the entire narrative storyline of the first game, we knew well in advance that The Last of Us season 2 would only tell a portion of the second game’s story.

Fortunately, we already know that HBO has renewed the series for a new season. However, once we get to the end of the story for The Last of Us Part 2, it looks like the showrunner is ready to step aside and let someone else take the reigns.