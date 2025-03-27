The Last of Us Showrunner Says He Will Step Down If There’s A Part 3

There is quite a bit of hype around The Last of Us. We know that next month, which is right around the corner, we will see the return of the hit HBO adaptation. Naughty Dog made quite a thrilling storyline that was easy to adapt and tell in a new way outside of video games. That first season blew fans away, both veteran gamers and newcomers alike. We know the second season will be here in no time, but what happens after the show wraps up the second game’s narrative storyline?

We have been waiting for Naughty Dog to confirm a third installment would be in the works. However, that has yet to come to fruition. So, the next best thing for some fans might be that the show continues onward. The showrunner behind this series is Craig Mazin, and he’s trying to chip away at the second video game storyline.

While the first season contained the entirety of The Last of Us, the sequel game is far too big. It’s been known for a long time now that this next season won’t contain the full storyline. Instead, we will get the second game told in a couple of seasons. However, after wrapping that up, Craig Mazin seems to be out, even if there is interest in continuing this franchise.

Comicbook had the chance to interview the showrunner recently and asked about potential plans to see this show go on. According to Craig, this will be it for him. Right now, there are only plans to tell the full story of The Last of Us Part 2. After that, it will be up to Neil Druckmann and Naughty Dog where the story might go next or if we’ll see a video game.

Is there more Last of Us? That primarily will sit with Neil [Druckmann] and Naughty Dog, and that’s their choice. If there are more stories to tell, I would love to be like a friend to the production. Happy to do whatever the easiest thing is, but to be the writer and director and a showrunner and all that, I think this one’s gonna be the one for me. – Craig Mazin

It was also previously asked by IGN to Naughty Dog’s Neil Druckmann if there were any odds of this show going past the video games. However, much like Craig’s comments, it looks like there is just a focus right now on seeing the second game’s storyline adapted. As for the video game franchise, an industry insider claimed the third game is in development. They even went as far as to claim some of the premise details they had heard. However, it’s not confirmed officially that the franchise will press on through either the video game series or the HBO adaptation.