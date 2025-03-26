Neil Druckmann Asked If The Last of Us Will Continue Past The Games

Do we need The Last of Us Part 3 to keep the show going?

There is a lot of hype built around The Last of Us. It’s a massive IP that saw even more fandom with the success of HBO’s live-action adaptation. While we are getting ready to finally sit down and watch the second season of this show, fans of the video games might wonder if there are even more plans underway. Neil Druckmann was recently asked if he could see the show continuing after they conclude the storyline of The Last of Us Part 2.

IGN recently had the chance to attend the premiere event for The Last of Us season 2. During this event, they asked Neil Druckmann, the creative mind behind the franchise and producer of the show, about the future plans for this adaptation. We know that, as of right now, the second season of the show won’t cover all of the second game installment.

However, we don’t know how many seasons it might take before the show wraps up that narrative. Regardless, IGN asked if Neil could see this show going beyond the video games or if a third game installment would be required.

I have to have an ending. When I made The Last of Us 1, I didn’t know if there was going to be a sequel, so that had to be a definitive ending. When I worked on Uncharted 4, I don’t know if we’ll ever get to do it again. I need it to be a definitive ending. Last of Us 2, same way. All these things have to line up. I don’t know how long I’ll keep doing this or whether I’ll be given another opportunity. So I leave nothing on the line. Right now it’s like, we have an ending in mind. And that ending will be it. That ending will be it for this story. – Neil Druckmann

According to Neil, he’s not leaving anything on the line here. Like with his video games, there’s a storyline with a conclusion. If there’s no way back around to continue this story, it will at least keep fans from a cliffhanger. So rather than outright denying fans that we will not see more of the story, it’s reassuring that the production won’t leave things off limits in hopes of going on with a new chapter.

Of course, fans are hopeful that Neil Druckmann and the rest of the team at Naughty Dog will revisit the game franchise. We know that they have their hands full right now with Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet. However, a rumor circulating online suggested that not only is The Last of Us Part 3 in development, but a few premise details might have leaked out.

At any rate, The Last of Us season 2 will debut on April 13, 2025. It will introduce Abby, a key character from the video game sequel. That said, the production for HBO’s live-action adaptation will change some things up with Abby, which you can read more about right here.