The Last of Us Season 2 Will Have Some Big Changes To Abby’s Introduction

So many fans worldwide cannot wait to sit in on the next thrilling season of The Last of Us. This was one of the first big video game adaptations that took off recently. Fans of the games and newcomers to the franchise who never played the games fell in love with the story. It won’t be long now before we get The Last of Us season 2. However, if you played The Last of Us Part 2, you’ll find that there will be some changes to Abby in particular.

If you are already familiar with the casting of this character, you know that one of the changes is evident in Abby’s physical appearance. Within the game, she’s a very strong character, but that’s not the case for this upcoming season. Despite that, Kaitlyn Dever stepped into the role, and we’ll find out what her storyline involves regarding characters like Ellie and Joel this upcoming season.

However, in a recent press conference that GoldDerby covered, we learned that Abby will have more changes than just appearance. Neil Druckmann, the creative mind behind The Last of Us Part 2 and aiding in producing The Last of Us HBO series, spoke about the character.

In the game, you play as Abby, so you immediately form an empathic connection with her, because you’re surviving as her, you’re running through the snow, you’re fighting infected. And we can withhold certain things and make it a mystery that will be revealed later in the story. We couldn’t do that in the show because you’re not playing as her. Where that revelation happens in the game, if we were to stick to a very similar timeline, viewers would have to wait a very, very long time to get that context. It would probably get spoiled to them between seasons, and we didn’t want that, so it felt appropriate for those reasons to move that up and give the viewer that context right off the bat. – Neil Druckmann

Overall, handling Abby’s introduction is different because of the media medium. While it was easy to tell her storyline with the video game as players slowly progressed through the campaign as her, the production doesn’t feel they could accurately pull it off in the show. Unfortunately, we don’t know how exactly Abby’s introduction will be handled in the show.

Of course, with as much success as the first season had, fans of the video games might be alright with some of these changes for the upcoming season. We’re certainly eager to sit in and watch this story unfold again. However, don’t anticipate this season fully showcasing the entire game storyline for The Last of Us Part 2.

That game was far too big to tell in one season. At the same time, we don’t know how many seasons it will take for HBO to fully wrap up this story. Of course, we also don’t know where they’ll take the story after they finish adapting The Last of Us Part 2 because we don’t have a third game installment. However, rumors have circulated suggesting The Last of Us Part 3 was in the works, with some details potentially leaking out. But for now, you can expect The Last of Us season 2 to debut on April 13, 2025.