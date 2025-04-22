Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Drops DLC Trailer and Release Date!

There have been plenty of posts and leaks about Dragon Ball Sparking Zero recently, mainly about whatever characters would show up in the game via its DLC and when we would get them. Apparently, Bandai Namco got tired of that, so they decided to finally reveal things…right before they were dropping the DLC in the first place! That’s right. The first DLC pack based on the most recent anime is about to drop, and the trailer below highlights the characters who will be in it. It’s a set of eight characters, and there are some surprises within if you don’t know who they are.

As you’ll see on the trailer’s end screen, Dragon Ball Sparking Zero is about to add even more variations to Goku and Vegeta via their “mini” forms, but there are some nuances to it. For example, we’re getting Goku in his “mini Super Saiyan” form, and then Vegeta will get four forms dedicated to his regular “mini” form, and then three levels of Super Saiyan.

The other characters are all original, with Glorio, Panzy, and Majin Kuu joining the fight. Sure, that might not be the most robust lineup of new characters, but they’ll pack a punch in their own ways. Plus, the fact that they’re about to drop on the 24th makes it clear that you’ll get to try them out sooner rather than later.

If you’re not caught up on what exactly is going on with these characters and their forms, we’ll explain. This is from the “miniseries” called Dragon Ball Daima. It was the last official work that legendary creator Akira Toriyama did before he passed away last year. The series took place immediately after the events of the Buu Saga. So, for those who care about the canon, it was before Beerus showed up in the following anime series.

Anyway, a “conspiracy” is going on in the Demon Realm and a wish on the Dragon Balls turns basically all the Z-Fighters and their allies into kids! Thus, they have to go into the Demon Realm for the first time to figure out what’s going on and stop the evil plot that’s forming. Naturally, this is a bit of an odd thing for some of the characters, but with new allies like Glorio and Panzy, they’re not alone in trying to figure out what’s truly happening.

Given that certain villains and the Super Saiyan 4 form aren’t in this pack, you can expect them to be in the next DLC.