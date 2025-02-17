Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Already Has New SS4 Form Modded In

This past weekend was a very important one for fans of a certain anime franchise. That’s because the newest episode revealed something both unexpected and epic, showing how the late Akira Toriyama had more than one surprise left for fans to enjoy. That “surprise” came via Dragon Ball Daima when the newest version of “Kid Goku” unlocked a “non-canon” power via Super Saiyan 4. This form had been locked in purgatory for a long time due to the anime it was tied to, but now, it’s back and in kid form, no less! So, naturally, Dragon Ball Sparking Zero got a mod so that people could play as him!

There are many layers to this mod, including that there was actually a “challenge” going on within the community as to who could make the mod and get it into the game smoothly. Multiple people stepped up to do this, and one of those take can be seen below, where the new version of Super Saiyan 4 is modded into a special episode featuring Baby.

Yeah, that looks pretty good, and that’s just one that’s available. Some are even taking it to the “next level” by creating a “Daima SS4 Form” for adult Goku, which only looks slightly different from the OG version, but hey, it’s the thought that counts!

One of the main ironies of this is that Dragon Ball Sparking Zero has already confirmed that characters and forms from the newest anime will arrive in the game, including the newest version of “Kid Goku.” The twist will be the numerous forms that this Goku gets, as the anime had already shown Super Saiyan 1-3 up until this past weekend when Goku went “even further beyond.” Now the question is whether other characters will get such a boost, including Vegeta, who needed “a little help” to reach the form in the other anime.

Needless to say, when Super Saiyan 4 was unveiled in this new episode, the internet went nuts. No one could believe that Toriyama went in this direction with Kid Goku and that the form looked both familiar and yet new. While it may be “the last ace” that Toriyama had to play, it was quite the card, and many are dissecting every element of it to see what might happen next.

No matter what, this will be a big moment for fans, and one that is talked about for some time. So, if you want to try the form in the game, you have that ability! Well, technically.