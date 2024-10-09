Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero – How To Get Dragon Balls & Super Dragon Balls

Everyone wants to get those Dragon Balls. They’re kind of important — and you can collect a full set in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero if you know where to look. In this latest version of the Budokai series, there are two types of Dragon Balls. You can now earn standard and Super Dragon Balls that’ll summon Shenron or Super Shenron respectively. Summoning Shenron gives the player a list of wishes to request — and all of them do something. If you’re looking to make some wishes, here’s how to get your hands on some Dragon Balls in the wildly popular Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero.

How To Get Dragon Balls

Dragon Balls are what the series is all about — by collecting a full set, you’ll gain the ability to summon Shenron and wish for a reward. There are multiple wishes, but if you’re curious how to get those Dragon Balls, here’s what you need to do.

Dragon Balls are randomly rewarded by winning battles in online / offline modes, story modes or what-if battles. Any battle counts.

The more battles you complete, the more likely you are to earn Dragon Balls. They’re a totally random reward and there doesn’t seem to be a better way of earning them — the only way to earn more is to complete more battles, so the more battles you win the more likely you are to earn a Dragon Ball.

One way to win quickly is by using Gogeta (Super) SSGSS in Battle Mode, turning on Out-of-Bounds rules in the World Tournament Arena and knocking out no-flight characters like Mr. Satan. It’s a very easy way to grind battles and win in seconds. Learn more about this winning strategy with our farming guide here.

How To Get Super Dragon Balls

Super Dragon Balls are a different beast entirely. These unique Dragon Balls summon Super Shenron and give you options for even better wishes. If you want to collect a full set of Super Dragon Balls, you’ll need to complete very specific actions.

Super Dragon Balls are rewarded for completing Character Stories and What-If Episodes . By completing the following stories, you’ll earn a full set of Super Dragon Balls.

are rewarded for completing and . By completing the following stories, you’ll earn a full set of Super Dragon Balls. Complete Goku’s Story .

. Complete Future Trunks’ Story .

. Complete Future Trunks’ What-If.

It isn’t enough to COMPLETE the stories — you must also pass the objectives. Certain missions have special objectives — like finishing a battle very quickly. Check the objectives for each mission and pass them all. You may also need to complete different branches of the story mode. Check the objectives!

Once you get a full set you’ll be able to summon Shenron or Super Shenron. You can ask for money, to become stronger, or just get joke prizes that don’t really do anything. It’s all up to you. And it’s all just for fun, so don’t sweat the Dragon Balls too much. You can unlock everything without Shenron’s help!