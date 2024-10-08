Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero – How To Farm Money, XP & Everything Else

The best method for farming literally everything in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero has already landed thanks to the insane community putting their collective heads together — by playing as specific characters on specific stages, you can blaze through battles and instantly win for lots of Zeni, experience points, Dragon Balls or whatever else you want to earn. This grinding method is incredibly simple, but you’ll need to unlock the right characters first. Here’s what you need to do.

This method was shared by FiredFromLife on Steam and tested by us. It totally works.

Farming Method | Getting Started

Before you can start farming, you’ll need to unlock specific characters. There may be more characters you can use to farm, but these are the two characters we know work.

TRENDING Rumor: GTA 6 Internally Delayed To 2026, Jason Schreier Cannot Confirm Or Deny (Yet) There’s a sizzling rumor about Grand Theft Auto 6 that people really don’t want to be true. Read More

Unlock Gogeta (Super) Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan (SSGSS) from Dragon Ball Super to start farming.

(SSGSS) from Dragon Ball Super to start farming. Alternatively, you can also unlock Gogeta (GT) Super Saiyan 4 — he’ll also be able to win ridiculously fast.

Equip Gogeta with Rising Fighting Spirit or Latent Power Unleashed Ability Items to start the battle with enough Ki to use your big attacks and end the fight immediately. You don’t need both. Just one is enough. To equip an Ability Item, select Customize during character select.

If you have those characters unlocked and the right enhancements equipped, we can move on to the farming method.

How To Farm Easy Wins Fast

To absolutely crush and farm instant wins on high level fights, all you need is a powerful character with enough Ki to smash the floor of an arena — if you’re fighting a character that can’t fly like Hercule they’ll lose instantly. Here’s how to set everything up.

Go to Battle Mode . Select the World Tournament stage and change the Rule Settings .

. Select the stage and change the . Select the Rule Settings tab and set [Out-of-Bounds Rules] to ON.

Play with Team rules to increase proficiency — just set your teammate as another character you want to grind, even if you aren’t playing as them.

For the opposing team, select any character that can’t fly . Mr. Satan is a good choice.

. is a good choice. Any character that can’t fly will work.

Once your rules, stage and teams are set, you’ll be able to win each battle instantly by unleashing attacks to destroy the floor of the arena, dropping the non-flight character out-of-bounds and causing you to win instantly.

Begin the match and use a powerful attack right as the battle begins.

If you’re using Gogeta (Super) Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan immediately use Stardust Blaster .

immediately use . If you’re using Gogeta (GT) Super Saiyan 4 use Big Bang Kamehameha .

use . This will blast your non-flying opponent out-of-bounds. Make sure they get close before using it.

After winning instantly, select Retry to earn more.

to earn more. Repeat until you’ve earned all the XP, money, match victories or whatever else you want.

You’ll earn Zeni, Dragon Balls, Proficiency and match victories with whatever characters you’ve slotted into your team. It takes a few second to collect your rewards then reset by selecting Retry. That’s literally all it takes. There might be better farming methods for this game later, but this is one of the best early methods you’ll find.