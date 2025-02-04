From the moment that Dragon Ball Sparking Zero was shown off to fans via its first teaser, the community knew that this wasn’t just going to be something special, but it would be something truly momentous. This would be the follow-up to the classic PS2-era titles that helped define what the franchise could be in the video game space. Sure enough, that’s what Bandai Namco and the dev team were going for. To bring the arena fighter to modern times and show just how far things had evolved. While it hasn’t been the smoothest ride at times, things have undoubtedly been successful.

As you can see from the official Twitter handle below, Dragon Ball Sparking Zero has crossed five million units sold, and the team wants to thank all the fans for helping it get to this milestone:

We're thrilled to announce that DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO has officially sold 5 million copies worldwide! #DBSZ



One thing that is important to remember is that the game had 3 million units sold right at launch, which was shocking to hear when that particular announcement dropped. As such, one might have expected the game to get a few more million a little bit sooner. Regardless of the reason for this, the game is undoubtedly successful, and so long as Bandai Namco continues to maintain it via DLC content, the sales will continue to trickle in, much like how it did with other games in this universe.

Speaking of DLC, one of the key controversies that the title has had since its launch is that the first DLC pack was not only expensive, but it didn’t really have too much in the way of meaningful content. It specifically focused on a bunch of new characters but didn’t add any new stages and only a very small handful of accessories for characters to wear. Plus, many of the DLC characters were just variations of Gohan and Piccolo. Many have sounded off against that, and many more hope that Bandai Namco doesn’t try and pull a stunt like that again while charging quite a bit of money if you don’t have the season pass.

This is hardly the first time the game has had controversy. When the game came out, as great as it was, it did have some incredibly noticeable flaws. For example, remember the Great Ape Vegeta fight? Yeah, fans struggled with that mightily. Oh, or how certain characters were broken in their balancing? That was another issue that bothered many.

Even still, all these flaws didn’t prevent the game from reaching five million sales, and that’s impressive.