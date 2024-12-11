Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Update Brings In Adjustments and New Move

It’s fair to say that Dragon Ball Sparking Zero has been one of the bigger hits of the latter months in 2024. After all, the game was doing big numbers on Steam in just its Steam and pre-launch days, and then it sold over 3 million units on its first day alone! That’s pretty great. Like other games within the genre, Bandai Namco will provide all manner of updates and new content so that gamers have reasons to come back and enjoy the game. Today, the latest update came out, and outside of some balancing, something really special was added to the character roster.

Specifically, everyone can learn a brand-new move in the game. It’s called the “Hi-Speed Dragon Rush,” and it’s a move that’ll allow you to close the distance with other people when fighting them. That could be a game-changer, as sometimes keeping distance from someone can be used to set up big combos or lure your opponents into a position that they can’t easily counter. As noted by ComicBook.com, the update goes pretty deep into the fixes and adjustments, including fixing certain things in the offline mode, adjusting the Great Ape Vegeta fight, and so on and so forth.

You’ll want to check it out before you go into the game again so that you know what to expect and then see how you can use some of the changes to your advantage.

One of the ironies here is that while these are important to the game, the thing that many are truly waiting for within Dragon Ball Sparking Zero is the DLC that has already been promised. The game is set to have plenty of new characters over the next long while, with 20 characters already being promised to the games base 181 set. Just as important, we know that the characters will be from movies and TV shows, including the most recent series and the latest theatrical film. Plus, there are plenty of fan-favorite characters that many hope to see within the game, including Super Android 17, Supreme Kai, and more.

While many might say it’s a bit “petty” to leave “key characters” off the roster, it’s important to note again that the game has over 180 characters in the base roster alone. Adding lots of new characters is what Bandai Namco does with this series. The roster was always going to grow, so no one is really getting left out.