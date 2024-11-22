Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero Devs Are Cracking Down On Quitters

Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero was released this year and quickly became a hit. The game was a return to the beloved Budokai Tenkaichi series, and if you’ve been enjoying it, you might have also encountered a common problem. Too many players drop out of an online match when they find themselves up against unfavorable odds. Well, this problem has gone on long enough for the development team.

If you have been playing online matches and either find players dropping the match before it ends or if you yourself do this, then here’s a warning. The game’s developers have taken to X and announced that they are now handing out penalties for this action. Now, don’t get too worried about getting penalized if the internet connection drops and results in dropping out of a match.

🚨 Attention, DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO players! 🚨



To ensure a fair and enjoyable gaming experience, we are strengthening timeout penalties against players with excessive disconnection or quitting rates during online matches.



Thanks for your support and keep the battles… — Dragon Ball Games (@dragonballgames) November 22, 2024

Instead, the developers noted that they will be reviewing players who have been excessively disconnecting or quitting online matches. We don’t know what the penalties will be at the moment. However, it will only affect players who consistently do this with others online. That should help cut down on the amount of quitters for online matches going forward.

This wasn’t the only shred of news regarding Dragon Ball Z content. If you’re sticking around on the previously released Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, then you have a new DLC to dive into with Future Saga Chapter 2. That brings new skills, quests, costumes, missions, and more. So those of you needing a break from Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero can go back to this 2016 title release that’s still receiving support from the development team.

Meanwhile, those who have not even picked up Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero can find our Before You Buy video coverage of the game below. Just note that this is our impression of the game from when it was first released into the marketplace.