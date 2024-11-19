Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Future Saga Chapter 2 DLC Coming This Week

For some, getting the next major installment release for Dragon Ball Xenoverse will continue to be a long wait. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 has been getting support for years since it was initially launched in the marketplace. Today, Bandai Namco released a new trailer highlighting the next DLC that is coming this week and what you can expect from it.

Fans of the Dragon Ball franchise might have some newcomers diving into the latest games simply because of the release of Dragon Ball Daima. This new series is even getting a bit of love from Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, as you’ll find one addition from this anime within the next DLC. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 has Future Saga Chapter 2 arriving in the game on November 21 for those who have not been keeping tabs. This new DLC looks to bring in plenty of new content to keep players engaged.

For starters, a new extra mission, seven additional skills, four parallel quests, two costumes, and fourteen illustrations are added to the game. However, there are also some additional characters you can take note of.

When it comes to new characters, we have Jiren Ultra Supervillain, God of Destruction Belmod, and Goku Mini from the latest Dragon Ball Daima anime release. Those new additions will hopefully keep you logging into the game, which was released in 2016.

For those of you who have yet to pick up the game, you’ll find it available on a wide range of platforms now. Players can pick up a copy for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and the PC platforms. You can also find the latest DLC trailer drop in the embedded video below. Meanwhile, those looking for the latest release for this franchise can check out Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero.