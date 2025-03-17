Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Drops Mini-Trailer For Mini-Goku and Vegeta

It might not seem like it, but it’s been over five months since the release of Dragon Ball Sparking Zero. Crazy, right? The fighting game acts as a special game not only with the series itself but as one that honors all the branching timelines that have happened within the series, including ones that are both canon and non-canon. As such, just about anyone can appear in the game, and many expect Bandai Namco to keep that philosophy going to ensure that everyone’s favorite characters end up in the title. To that end, representatives from the latest version of the anime are definitely coming to the game, and a new mini-trailer highlights two characters’ mini-forms.

As you’ll see in the special mini-trailer below, the kid versions of Goku and Vegeta will get some serious love in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero. For those not in the know, these versions come from the latest anime, Dragon Ball Daima, which very recently wrapped up its 20-episode season. While fans are still debating what its “true impact” is on the series, and even if it’s canon, it’s clear Bandai Namco is fine with putting it into all of their gaming titles. You’ll also see the all-new character Giorno from the series in the trailer, too:

Sparking! ZERO – SSJ Vegeta (mini), Glorio & SSJ Goku (mini) Trailer pic.twitter.com/noAd8vciVc — Hype (@DbsHype) March 17, 2025

For those who haven’t watched this particular anime yet, the premise is that right after the Buu Saga, Goku, and the other Z-Fighters get wrapped up in a conspiracy that involves the Demon Realm. To try and ensure this conspiracy goes through, a wish is made on the Dragon Balls to turn them all into their younger selves, as that will make them more vulnerable. Naturally, Goku, Vegeta, Piccolo, Supreme Kai, and the others head to the Demon Realm to try and figure out what happened, and all sorts of hijinks ensue.

At the end of the trailer, you’ll see the DLC layout screen, with Seasons 2&3 apparently dedicated to this particular anime, which means that numerous characters could show up within it, including Super Saiyan 3 Vegeta, the two new versions of Super Saiyan 4 Goku, some of the new anime’s villains, and so on.

Given that the roster already has over 180 characters from all branches of the series timeline, you have to wonder just where it’ll all end up when everything is said and done. Fans probably won’t mind a large roster so long as it’s not filled with “too many Gokus,” and they get to play their favorite characters.