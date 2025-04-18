Battlefield Labs Reportedly Firing Out More Invites Today

Battlefield fans are eagerly awaiting the next major installment. The franchise might have been hitting a few lackluster releases as of late for some fans. So, one way the developers are aiming to get players back into the franchise in a big way is through Battlefield Labs. Now, it looks like a new round of invites was sent out for those interested in participating in the beta test sessions.

With the next Battlefield game still being kept under wraps, the developers realize they need some extra help to craft it. Players will play a big part in shaping this game. If you haven’t heard already, EA revealed Battlefield Labs, a new initiative about bringing players into beta testing the upcoming game installment earlier this year.

Battlefield Labs is available to those who register to be included in a pool of participants. From there, developers will select players to try out upcoming testing sessions, and in return, those participants can chime in on their experiences with the game. Today, thanks to Insider Gaming, we’re discovering that a new round of participants was invited into the program. That ultimately means it’s time to check your inbox to see if you received an invite, along with details on when the next play session will occur.

It looks like the developers working on this game aim to have just about everything tested out. While on the subject of developers, there is a lot of hands-on deck to build in this next installment. We know those working on the game include DICE, Motive, Criterion, and Ripple Effect.

Meanwhile, this Battlefield Labs session hasn’t been smooth sailing. While developers are interested in fan feedback, they are also requested not to spill the beans about what was showcased. Unfortunately for EA, there are typically a slew of leaks that come out with these sessions.