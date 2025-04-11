Schedule 1 Dev Comments On Console Port Requests

Schedule 1 was a surprise hit. Some indie games can really take off and become massive sellers. So, when TVGS launched their first game into the marketplace, they likely were not expecting this level of attention. Regardless, the game is beloved by so many fans worldwide, and with this level of success comes a slew of imitations.

They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, but don’t be fooled by these fakes. Some listings are going up on consoles and PCs with Schedule 1 in the name. Those games are not the real deal, as this hot product is only available on Steam right now. The game launched just last month and is available through early access. However, console players are not without any hope of a port.

The founder and developer of TVGS took to X and warned fans that the Schedule 1 games showing up in listings on the PlayStation store are not his game. These are fakes and are in no way affiliated with TVGS. So, don’t be fooled and purchase a copy of the game only to find that it is not the real deal.

Hi everyone,



As you may be aware, there have been some games on the PlayStation store appearing over the past few weeks with the name ‘Schedule I’ in them. Just confirming these are not affiliated with me in any way.



I’d love to port Schedule I to console when the game is at… — Tyler – Schedule I (@Tyler_TVGS) April 11, 2025

That said, the developer did note that they would love to port the game to consoles when it reaches the right stage. When that happens, you’ll hear from them. Unfortunately, there are no official details about a console release date just yet. Instead, if you want to play this indie hit, you must be on the PC platform.

If you haven’t been following this game, Schedule 1 is all about running drugs. You’ll slowly build up your drug empire, expand the type of drugs you sell, hire helping hands, and, of course, fight off the threats that want to stop you from running the streets.

