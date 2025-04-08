DataStores Manager Now Available On Roblox Creator Hub, More Changes Coming Soon

While it’s easy to look at something like Roblox and say that it’s a place where “you can just play games for a while,” the truth is that there are plenty within its ranks that do far more than just that. Instead, it’s also a place where you can create just about anything you want and then put it out for other people to buy or play. One of the things that these creators love to have within the game isn’t just control over what they can create but insight into how well things are going and how they can attempt to do even better. The team has done its best to provide that request, and the new DataScapes feature is available to Creator Studio users to ensure they get what they want.

In a two-part post, the Roblox broke down what DataScapes was and how it would be useful to players. In the first part, they explained its features:

“We are excited to announce the release of a Data Stores Manager 747 on Creator Hub. This is a new page on Creator Hub that allows experience owners and group members (when configured) to view DataStores Information such as:

List of DataStores List of Entries per DataStore Entry Values List of Versions per Entry Version comparisons Storage metrics: additional insights of what is stored in your Data Stores.”

Then, in the second part of the post, the team broke down the expansions that’ll happen within the service going forward:

“Going forward, we’re updating our limits for DataStores access and storage to ensure Roblox services can continue to scale as the community grows. We are building a fair system that gives every creator control over their DataStore usage and lets you focus on building your experiences. For DataStores Access, there will be a net positive experience across the creator community – many previously throttled experiences will now have higher limits. There will be a few scenarios where some experiences in specific situations will now hit a limit.”

Within that second post isn’t just the breakdown but a timeline about how long certain features will take to roll out. Some are out right now, others will arrive later this year, and some will come out in early-to-mid 2026. Thus, you’ll want to keep your eyes out for updates so you know exactly what’s going on and how you can use this new data to help your creations in the game.