Roblox Has Reinstated Blog Posts From Years Past

History is important to a great many people for a great many reasons. One of the biggest reasons is because of the fact that without history, and especially without learning from history, we’re never going to truly move forward. That’s something that applies to many aspects of our lives today, and that does include the gaming industry. So, what does that have to do with Roblox? Well, a lot, and not necessarily in the way you’re expecting. You see, as we’ve covered on this website a lot, the team behind the game makes all manner of blog posts to reveal what they’re doing, the improvements they’re making across the title, and more.

However, around 2021, the team decided that it would be a “good idea” to move many of the blog posts that were made during the era after 2013. Sure, this might have seemed like a “data-saving move” at the time, but it’s actually a bit more harmful than that. You see, there is a large segment of Roblox players who work to preserve what the game was in its earlier days. Whether it was during the beginning days of 2006, its explosion in popularity within the 2010s, or how it’s still going strong in the 2020s right now. We even wrote a story not too long ago about players encouraging one particular gamer to save and archive the launch files he found on his mother’s old laptop, which dated back to 2013, as they hadn’t been updated yet.

The point is that the game’s history is recorded in many ways, including through the team blog posts. So, to those gamers who love the history of such things, it’ll be invigorating for you to hear that the team has reinstated the blog posts from so long ago:

Roblox has re-published many of their old Blog posts dating back to 2013 after removing most of them in 2021.https://t.co/jDzA6AJmwX pic.twitter.com/hp2pghqsjl — Bloxy News (@Bloxy_News) April 7, 2025

When you go through the pages and see some of the blog posts, it’s actually quite extraordinary to see how far the game has come. For example, on Page 20, you’ll see posts about how “trail effects” have been put into the game or how there are tips on “how to use the Creator Studio,” which is obviously a key feature in the game today that players couldn’t live without. These are just some basic additions from before that have had a significant impact on what the game is like right now.

So, if you get the chance and have the time, scroll through these pages and see how far things have come!