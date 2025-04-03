You Can Now Make Shoes In Roblox

One of the biggest parts of Roblox is its creation tools. When most people think of it, they focus on the fact that you can make video games within the service, which is what many people do to fill up this unique universe. However, there is another path that can be explored: clothing. Yes, there are plenty of people within the game who focus solely on making clothing and then putting it onto the online marketplace for others to check out and then buy. There are even those who do their best to make a living off making digital clothing.

However, even with the freedom and the stylings that the dev team offered, there were certain things that you couldn’t make. That being said, one of those limitations has just been lifted, as a new dev post has revealed that you can now make shoes:

“Publishing Shoes on Marketplace is a great way for creators to build a unique virtual fashion brand and connect with users shopping for creative ways to express their identity on Roblox. Previously, creators could only publish Shoes in an adjacent category (such as Pants).

We’ve also made a cosmetic change to how Shoes are displayed on Marketplace to improve visibility and showcase unique design elements. Now, both Shoes in the pair will be displayed from above.”

There are even options to do special kinds of shoe categories, including ones that are of a limited variety and ones you plan on releasing down the line. Either way you look at it, the shoes make the avatar, and you’ll now be able to sell them as you please without having to bundle them with other pieces of clothing on the site.

So, will we see the “rise of shoe brands” within Roblox? It’s hard to say. We can say that people will take this as a challenge and want nothing more than to “go nuts” and see how far they can push things. Let’s not forget that this community has pushed the boundaries of things with the clothing they’ve made in the past. It’s almost a running gag at this point that people can make clothing items from other IPs and apparently not get in trouble for it because it’s a virtual item in a game.

That could mean that people will look at these new shoe options and decide to make things like Air Jordans or something of that nature. Only time will tell.